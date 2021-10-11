Witness appeal after man dies on A38 in Plymouth
Police have appealed for witnesses after a man died on a main road in Devon.
Officers were called to the A38, at Plymouth, just before 07:00 BST on Friday, following reports of a crash involving a person and a Ford Focus.
Police said a 21-year-old man died at the scene.
The road, between Marsh Mills and Leigham, was closed for about eight hours for investigation work.
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward and anyone who was in the area with dashcam footage.
"Anyone with any information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 153 of 8 October," it said.
