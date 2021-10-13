Devon village loses horse-drawn carriage tradition over safety dispute
Traditional horse-drawn carriages have left a village after a dispute about the safety of their grazing land.
K & H Carriages left Cockington in Devon on Tuesday after a request for a new winter grazing field was refused.
Owners Kirk and Hannah Petrakis said the field they were offered is inadequate.
The land was leased to them by Torbay Coast & Countryside Trust (TCCT), which said it could not provide an alternative spot.
Horse-drawn carriages have been a signature tourist attraction of the village near Torquay for decades.
The couple, who have run the business since 2016, have now moved their two cob horses and a pony called to private land near Dartmoor, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has reported.
The couple had a vets' report carried out which said the site they were offered, at Old Paignton, was not safe, and had asked for TCCT's permission to use an alternative site.
But a recent report from Torbay Development Agency (TDA) - a company backed by Torbay Council - said that while not ideal, the site was still workable.
Hannah Petrakis said: "I don't see that there are many next steps forward.
"If there isn't the land, there can't be the horses… the least they deserve are adequate and safe fields."
Torbay Council said the company had been offered businesses support by the TDA, which had been turned down.
It added: "While it has not been possible to reach a solution, we are deeply saddened to see K&H Carriages remove their horses. We continue to recognise the heritage and will continue to work to protect this tradition."
