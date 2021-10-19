Captain Scott's Antarctic expedition items auctioned
A collection of artefacts from Captain Scott's ill-fated South Pole expedition will be auctioned on Tuesday.
Items belonging to Francis Davies, who was onboard the Terra Nova between 1910 and 1913, include charts used on the voyage to navigate pack ice.
Mr Davies, from Plymouth, was a Royal Naval carpenter and shipwright.
Captain Robert Scott, from Devonport, died along with four others on his doomed attempt to be the first to reach the South Pole.
The auction, which will take place in Exeter, includes letters, receipts and artefacts which helped Scott and his team organise and prepare for the Terra Nova expedition.
The items previously remained in the Davies family.
Mr Davies signed up to the three-year expedition in May 1910 at Poplar, London, after completing an apprenticeship at the Royal Naval Dockyard, Devonport.
Brian Goodison-Blanks, auctioneer, said items from polar expeditions "generate a tremendous amount of interest because obviously they're from what people consider to be the golden age, or the heroic age of exploration, of Scott and Shackleton and suchlike."
"They're very difficult to sort of put a value on because they're unique one-off pieces," he said.
Mr Davies was credited with fixing a blocked hand pump which left the ship in danger of sinking in a severe storm.
He was vital in the successful manufacturing and construction of the huts which were used by the expedition, Mr Goodison-Blanks explained.
Mr Davies also "played a key part in maintaining the morale aboard the Terra Nova", as well as honouring the lives of friends who died by making a memorial cross which stands on Observation Hill, in Antarctica.
He went on to serve around the world for the Royal Navy, Royal Research Ships and in World War Two, and died in 1952.
