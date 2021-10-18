Windows shattered on Plymouth buses
Windows on several buses were shattered in attacks which resulted in some routes being diverted in Plymouth.
Plymouth City Bus said it happened on three consecutive nights on Park Avenue, Devonport at about 20:00 BST.
It has informed police and said "this sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable".
The company apologised for any inconvenience caused after not running services along Park Avenue after 19:00 at the weekend.
It said the safety of passengers and drivers was its number one priority.
The routes will return to normal service from Monday.
