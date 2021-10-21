Animation by Devon artist to highlight unpaid carers
The work of unpaid carers will be highlighted in an illustration projected on to a city building.
Artist Leo Jamelli, who looked after his father, said he wanted to create a "window into the world of carers".
His work, which will be projected on to the Exeter Phoenix arts venue, was inspired by a mum who cares for her disabled son.
Carers UK estimates that through the pandemic 13.6 million people were caring for family and friends.
Mr Jamelli, from Devon, worked with the University of Exeter, who led a study on the impact of the pandemic on carers.
He said: "I want my animations to portray the positive aspects of caring for people, as well as the challenges.
"The artwork for the Exeter animation is based on Julia, a mother from the South West, who cares for her profoundly disabled son.
"It captures a small moment in their day when she is cradling him and smiling at him before she puts him to bed.
"It's important to all of us involved in this project that we celebrate the role of carers, as well as shining a light on their growing needs."
'Physical and metal toll'
Julia said she hoped the work would help people understand the life of unpaid carers.
She said: "People have sympathetic thoughts when they see you pushing your child in a wheelchair but I don't need sympathy for that.
"My son is who he is, he's an absolute joy, I love him and I'm thankful to have him.
"But what I would like people's understanding for is the sheer physical and mental toll of caring for a child."
Dr Siobhan O'Dwyer, from the University of Exeter, led Caring through Coronavirus, a study of carers' experiences during the first year of the pandemic.
She said: "Unpaid carers are the invisible scaffolding holding up the NHS and social care in the UK.
"Despite this, they have been largely ignored in discussions about, and responses to, the pandemic.
"Our research has helped policymakers and social care providers realise the significant impact of the pandemic on carers, but now we want to engage the wider community and we hope Leo's art will be a powerful way of doing that."
The artwork will be on display on Thursday and Friday from 18:15 BST.
