Ivybridge community groups get together to tackle isolation
- Published
Community groups have joined forces to try and tackle isolation in a Devon town.
The Ivybridge Wellbeing Collaboration was created by people who worked together during the pandemic to help bring residents together.
Founders said people without "digital connections" had been left "really isolated" during the pandemic.
They hoped a new community hub at the town's library would give people a sense of belonging.
The hub offers people the chance to try different activities, from singing to yoga, until they find a group they feel comfortable with.
Liz Scott, one of the founders of the collaboration, said: "People who experience social anxiety or social worry find it a really big step to go from leaving the home to joining a group.
"So this is like the interim step.
"They can come and just informally see if they might like to join a group, and then hopefully it will get them to join an activity that really resonates with them."
She said: "With the situation we are in, people haven't been able to get out and do things.
"People have felt really isolated, especially those without digital connections.
"The community hub is a great way to connect people with the groups we have in Ivybridge."
Attending the hub's latest event of singing with the local choir, Alan Spencer said: "I've never tried anything like this before.
"I've been too nervous but this event seems perfect - coming along with people and trying fresh things for the first time. I'm so pleased I did."
Local businesses, venues, faith groups and charities have all signed up to the collaboration.
