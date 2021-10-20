Weather warning issued for southern England
A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of southern England.
The Met Office said wet and windy weather was likely to cause disruption from 16:00 on Wednesday to 03:00 BST on Thursday in the South West, West, South and South East.
Between 15mm to 25mm of rain is expected to fall.
The Met Office warned the rain might be accompanied by coastal gales and thunder in a few areas and there could be flooding and travel disruption.
Heavy rain across southern England
Wednesday 1600 - Thursday 0300
