Police target drink spiking after nightclub needle assault
- Published
Devon and Cornwall Police are trying to tackle drink spiking after a woman was allegedly assaulted with a needle in a nightclub.
The move includes supplying bars with drink testing kits.
Supt Antony Hart said: "Women must be able to feel safe across all aspects of their lives and that includes when out socialising."
There is an appeal for witnesses after the assault in Fever & Boutique in Exeter on 16 October.
A petition calling for compulsory searches at nightclubs has been signed by more than 100,000 people after a number of reported spikings by needle elsewhere in the country.
Despite assaults using needles being "very rare" the force is asking people to be "vigilant" in crowded spaces and notify staff or police of any suspicious behaviour, said the local policing commander for Exeter, East and Mid Devon.
He added that they need people who believe they have been spiked to "come forward" to give the police the best chance of catching the criminal and accessing medical treatment for the victim.
"Those who think it's acceptable to assault women, whether that be verbally, subjecting them to physical attacks or by drink spiking, must be challenged and will be brought to justice where a criminal offence has been committed."
Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked police forces for an update following a number of cases of women reporting being spiked by needles in nightclubs.
Simply unacceptable
The force said this was the only incident of this type in Devon and Cornwall it was aware of.
Urine test kits are also available in all police stations to get evidence if required.
Devon and Cornwall Police recently launched an anti-drink spiking initiative that supplied bars and clubs with drink testing kits to see if drinks had been tampered with.
Sgt Dave Moore, from the force's licensing team, said: "We will work closely with the evening and night-time economy to ensure bar and door staff are fully aware of the correct steps to take if a customer has concerns about their drink being spiked."
"These incidents are rare but are simply unacceptable" and the force and public will work together to "stop this predatory behaviour", he said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.