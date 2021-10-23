Protest to save threatened Ilfracombe mental health centre
Protestors have gathered outside a mental health centre that is at risk of being closed.
The rally took place outside Ilfracombe Link Centre on Friday after Devon County Council said it was considering shutting the centre.
The council said it wanted an "accessible" mental health service for everyone in North Devon.
Protest organiser Terry Elliot, a town councillor, said the centre provide a vital and non-judgemental safe space.
The protesters were demonstrating against the removal of the health support service "without a credible alternative", she said.
Cllr Elliot added the consultation process had been "inadequate" and the county council had failed to provide users with enough information about the alternatives.
The mental health drop-in centre is one of four North Devon support link centres across the county under threat.
'Legal advice followed'
In September a similar protest was held outside Bideford's link centre.
Devon County Council is considering closing the centres which provides day and drop-in services to about 270 people in Bideford, Holsworthy, Barnstaple and Ilfracombe.
The council said it had followed "expert legal advice" and did not intend to extend the deadline.
A council spokesperson said "good mental health should be accessible to and convenient" for everyone across the area.
This way "people could access mental health support near to where they live" said the council, while ensuring people it would wait to see how people respond to the consultation before reaching a final decision.
Sue Matthews, a former metal health nurse said the centres provide "a pre-crisis and a post-crisis safe place" and taking that away would not provide the "basic facility of social interaction which is what they so frequently need".
A campaigner for Save Our Hospitals Services Devon, she said the consultation period was "woefully short" and asked for an extension.
Cllr Elliot said she would continue to fight any closures and is looking at challenging how the consultation was carried out.
