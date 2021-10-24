Tiverton death: man released on bail after woman's body found
A man has been released on bail following the suspicious death of a woman in Tiverton on Friday 22 October.
Emergency services were called to Bluebell Avenue after a report of concern for the welfare of a person at about 18:50 BST.
The woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 60s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The death is currently being treated as suspicious and an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"A local man, aged in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
"He has been released on police bail until 12 January 2022 as enquiries continue."
