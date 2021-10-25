Consultation starts on 20mph limit for Newton Abbot
A consultation has started on proposals to introduce a blanket 20mph speed limit across Newton Abbot.
Residents, businesses, and visitors are being asked to give their views.
Organisers say the scheme could ease traffic congestion, improve air quality and encourage people to walk and cycle.
If the consultation gains support, the new speed limit will be considered by Devon County Council's cabinet and could be introduced next year.
The Newton Abbot 20 consultation group says studies have shown community-wide 20mph schemes have been successful across the UK, including in Portsmouth, Brighton and Bristol.
Devon County Council, Teignbridge District Council, Newton Abbot Town Council and Devon and Cornwall Police are working together to investigate the viability of the scheme.
The survey runs until 25 November.
