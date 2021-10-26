Man arrested over assault at Paignton Texaco garage
- Published
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a member of the public was assaulted at a petrol station forecourt.
Police were called to the Texaco garage on Torquay Road, Paignton at 01:30 BST on Monday.
Officers said a man from the town was arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage, possession of a bladed article and possession of an offensive weapon.
He remained in custody on Monday.
A Devon & Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "It was reported that a man had made threats to harm others and had been throwing items around.
"It was further reported that the man had become aggressive towards others on the forecourt and had assaulted a member of the public."
