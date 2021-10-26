People in Devon and Cornwall urged to report drink spiking
Drink spiking should not be a "hidden crime" as police urge people to report incidents.
Ch Supt Dan Evans, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said there had been 10 reports of drink spiking in Exeter during the past month.
Nationally, some students have called for a boycott of bars and clubs.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was working with the industry to tackle the issue.
Ch Supt Evans said the force was "hopeful" the public and night time economy staff would start reporting drink spiking "more regularly" so it could be investigated.
"We don't want this to be a hidden crime."
Ch Supt Evans said of the 10 reported cases, none had required medical attention.
"I think we've seen an increase [in reported cases] because awareness has been raised through media campaigns."
Ch Supt Evans said not leaving a drink unattended, asking for a bottle instead of a glass and leaving a drink which tastes or smells suspicious were ways to avoid getting spiked.
If you feel you might have been spiked then report it to a member of staff or call the police, he added.
Police are also investigating an alleged assault with a needle on a woman in a nightclub in Exeter on 16 October.
The general manager of John Gandy's in Exeter said he had dealt with about 10 drink spiking incidents in the last five years.
In response to the national boycott, Finn Storey said: "Spiking is something that's gone under the radar for quite a while and it's coming very much to the forefront now.
"Obviously it's understandable, people are really angry and they want something done about it."
The bar has been working to try to prevent drink spiking by using preventative measures such as stop tops, searching on entry and using the Ask for Angela campaign.
"We've had spiking measures in place for as long as I can remember and then we put in place more enhanced measures in July in response to the initial increase."
The city centre venue has also been working with student groups and partners "to make the bar the safest place possible".
