'Poor' response to Mid Devon's housing consultation
- Published
A major consultation on Mid Devon's new housing plan has attracted only 15 responses.
Mid Devon District Council's five year plan includes 160 new council houses and a retrofit of existing housing stock to a net-zero carbon standard.
Despite extensive consultation, the Local Democracy Reporting Service found only nine residents responded, with six further replies coming from officials.
Councillor Chris Daw said the figure was "very, very poor".
Speaking at a meeting of the council's cabinet, councillor Simon Clist said it was a "dreadful" response rate given the work officers had put into the consultation, but he thought it was sensible for the cabinet to adopt the strategy.
A report to the meeting said that, from the limited responses, there was clear overall support for the strategy and the priority themes and specific objectives were broadly welcomed.
The cabinet voted to adopt the new housing strategy for the next five years.
