Tributes to motorcyclist who died on A386 in Tavistock
- Published
Tributes have been been to a motorcyclist who died in a collision near Tavistock.
Daryl Bramble, 32, from Plympton died at the scene of the accident on Parkdown Road on Friday.
His family said his death "left a massive void in everyone's lives".
Devon and Cornwall Police officers are continuing to investigate the accident and have asked anyone with information to contact them.
In a statement Mr Bramble's family said: "Daryl was a loving husband, son and father of two young children who lived in Plympton, Plymouth.
"Daryl will be sadly missed; he was loved by everyone that knew him. He has left a massive void in everyone's lives."
His family have also expressed their gratitude and thanks to people who have contacted them offering help and condolences.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.