Police investigating unexplained deaths at Holcombe home
- Published
The deaths of two people found dead inside a property in a Devon village are being treated as unexplained.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to a home in Holcombe near Dawlish at 10:45 BST on Thursday.
On arrival officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman who have not been formally identified but are believed to be in their 30s.
Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths and believe they knew each other.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.