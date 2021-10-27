Dog owners could be fined for having pets off leads on Dartmoor
- Published
Dog owners who let their pets off leads on Dartmoor when they are not meant to could face a fine of £500 if proposed changes go ahead.
Current guidance is for dogs to be on leads on common moorland during the lambing and ground nesting bird season.
A proposed change to byelaws could result in it becoming law.
Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) said the consultation remains open until 1 November.
Neil Cole, Dartmoor sheep farmer, said he supported a tougher line after seeing his cattle repeatedly attacked by dogs.
He said: "We are getting more and more cases of dog worrying, dog attacks, just dogs disturbing wildlife as the numbers of dogs increase.
"The sheer number of dogs and people out here are having such a huge impact on the environment and us as farmers."
The lambing and ground nesting bird seasons run from March to the end of July - when park guidance encourages dog owners to have their animals on leads.
Dog owner, Rod Alsford, from Moretonhampstead, said it would be "going too far".
"I think it's over the top. The rules are already in place for people to control their dogs, it's absolutely unnecessary."
A spokeswoman for DNPA said: "We are doing this to ensure the byelaws are fit for purpose and help protect the national park for all to enjoy today and tomorrow.
"Updating the byelaws is an important topic for everyone who cares about Dartmoor."
