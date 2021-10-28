Devon and Cornwall Police refers itself to watchdog over Holcombe deaths
A police force has referred itself to the police watchdog after the deaths of two people.
Devon and Cornwall Police's referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) follows the discovery of two bodies at Holcombe, Devon.
The IOPC said it was "assessing the referral" to determine whether an investigation was required.
The bodies of a man and woman aged in their 30s were found at a property in Holcombe on 21 October, said police.
