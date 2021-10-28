BBC News

Weather warning issued for south-west England

Image source, Met Office
Image caption, Heavy rain is expected for Devon, Cornwall and parts of Somerset and Dorset

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the south-west of England.

Heavy rain is expected in Devon, Cornwall and parts of Somerset and Dorset between 15:00 BST on Thursday and 09:00 on Friday.

The Met Office has warned there could be localised flooding and some travel disruption.

The worst of the weather is expected over the southern slopes of Dartmoor where up to 80mm of rain could fall - elsewhere 20-30mm is expected.

