Weather warning issued for south-west England
- Published
A yellow weather warning has been issued for the south-west of England.
Heavy rain is expected in Devon, Cornwall and parts of Somerset and Dorset between 15:00 BST on Thursday and 09:00 on Friday.
The Met Office has warned there could be localised flooding and some travel disruption.
The worst of the weather is expected over the southern slopes of Dartmoor where up to 80mm of rain could fall - elsewhere 20-30mm is expected.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) October 28, 2021
Rain across parts of southwest England
Today 1500 – Friday 0900
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/z963kN4WFf
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.