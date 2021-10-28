Budget 2021: Funding backs reopening of Cullompton Railway Station
- Published
The reopening of a Devon railway station has moved a step closer after it received millions of pounds in funding from the government.
Development funding of £5m will go towards the reopening of Cullompton station in Devon and Wellington in Somerset.
Both railway stations have been closed since 1964, Mid Devon Council said.
Cullompton station forms part of the Devon Metro plan from the county council.
The plan was launched in 2011 to develop the existing railway network around Exeter into a countywide "turn-up-and-go" service, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
'Exciting opportunities'
Neil Parish, the Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton, said: "I am absolutely thrilled the chancellor has given his backing to reopen Cullompton railway station.
"The extension of the Devon Metro will help cut congestion on our roads, slash commuter times for students and workers, and create exciting new opportunities for local businesses."
Councillor Bob Deed, leader of Mid Devon District Council, said it was excellent news for the area.
"It is good to know that our project is supported nationally and this announcement brings us significantly closer to realising our aspirations to reopen both Cullompton and Wellington stations."
Cullompton station initially opened in 1844 and was rebuilt in 1931, before closing in 1964. The location is now a motorway service station.
The funding for the stations is part of the £7bn pledged for transport projects in Budget 2021.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.