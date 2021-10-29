Ilfracombe RNLI volunteers called from wedding to rescue six people
- Published
A team of RNLI volunteers were called away from a crew member's wedding to rescue six people who had got into difficulties paddleboarding and kayaking in Devon.
Three adults and three children were stranded on a beach near Lee Bay, three miles from Ilfracombe on Thursday.
They were rescued by the crew from Ilfracombe at about 15:20 BST and were all uninjured.
The wedding photos had just been taken when the pagers disrupted the occasion.
The volunteers took around seven minutes to arrive on scene.
Lifeboatman Leigh Hanks said conditions were particularly challenging.
He said: "Here at Ilfracombe we're sheltered from the southerly wind but we don't escape the swell, and that's what made the conditions difficult, stranding this group on the beach. They did the right thing by not attempting an escape but waiting for help to arrive."
Mr Hanks said conditions become more challenging and unpredictable during the autumn months and advised people to be extra cautious if they are thinking about entering the water.
"We hope the pagers didn't disrupt Ashley and Cheryl's special day too much, although I'm sure it's something they're both used to.
"It's not the first time the pagers have gone off at a crew wedding, and I'm sure it wont be the last," he added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.