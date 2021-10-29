Exeter nurse Jason Pearn sentenced over indecent images
- Published
A nurse has lost his job and been given a suspended sentence after he was caught with images of children as young as eight being sexually abused.
Jason Pearn, 49, of Queens Road, Exeter admitted three counts of downloading indecent images of children.
The court heard he had also taken pictures of female staff and visitors at the hospital where he worked.
He was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for two years at Exeter Crown Court.
The court heard Pearn had an obsession with girls' underwear and was arrested after Twitter alerted police to images which he posted and downloaded on the app.
An investigation started in April 2020 when Twitter reported a user posting images of himself in women's underwear in a group.
He was found with a total of 95 images, including two movies and five stills in the worst category and that showed serious abuse of children aged eight to 12.
'Public service'
Officers found he had also taken his own pictures of the bottoms and legs of female staff and visitors at the hospital where he worked, which was not named.
He was not charged over these pictures.
Judge Peter Johnson said: "You were not only a man with no convictions but one of positive good character, performing a public service for approaching 30 years in the NHS as a nurse.
"You were no doubt highly regarded by colleagues who have served with you over the decades. Your reputation and your job have now gone and more importantly as far as you are concerned, so is your family life.
"This was all your own fault because for a period of years you downloaded indecent images of children. Other aspects have been referred to such as the issue of photographs of colleagues which you made and are said not to be unlawful."
He was ordered to undertake a sex offender's treatment programme during 45 days of rehabilitation activities and put on the sex offenders register for seven years.
He was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which restricts his contact with children and allows the police to monitor his online activity.
Pearn admitted what he had done and said he was ashamed of his actions.
