Hit-and-run Paignton driver jailed for grudge attack
A hit-and-run driver who deliberately drove onto a pavement and mowed down a man in a grudge attack has been jailed.
Lewis McKenzie, 25, went onto the wrong side of the road and onto the pavement in Paignton, Devon before hitting the victim from behind at 29 mph.
He was trying to injure another man but missed and smashed into Nathan Gutierrez, Exeter Crown Court heard.
McKenzie had previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for five years.
Peter Coombe, prosecuting, said McKenzie had a grudge against Mr Gutierrez's cousin, who was walking beside him and was the intended victim of the attack in March.
Mr Gutierrez suffered a punctured lung, head injuries and fractures to his ribs, shoulder and back.
Judge William Mousley QC, sentencing, said: "You used the car as a highly dangerous weapon.
"The sentence must be increased because of the dangerous driving after the incident and the actions taken to avoid detection.
"Your action was targeted, although the person you injured was not actually the target."
Escape
McKenzie, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Paignton, sped away from the crash and tried to cover up his crimes, Exeter Crown Court heard.
He dumped his BMW at a farm in Aish, near Stoke Gabriel, and got his pregnant girlfriend Lynda Lucas to help him escape to Manchester, where police found him ten days later.
She tried to cover for her boyfriend by claiming she had been the driver and had lost control of the car during an argument with McKenzie.
Lucas, 33, of Otter Close, Okehampton, admitted assisting an offender and was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months along with a four-month curfew.
In mitigation, the court heard McKenzie had experienced a troubled childhood and was abusing steroids at the time of the attack.
McKenzie was also banned from driving for 10 years following his release from prison.
