Car park improvements near Pebblebed Heaths approved
- Published
A council has approved its own planning applications to improve four car parks near a beauty spot in East Devon.
The car parks owned by East Devon District Council surrounding Pebblebed Heaths, near East Budleigh, will be resurfaced and undergo drainage works.
Pebblebed Heaths is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a special area of conservation for nightjars and Dartford warblers.
The council also hopes the work will improve safety.
The improvements will be at the car parks at Joney's Cross, Hawkerland; Stowfood Woods, Colaton Raleigh; Four Furs, Woodbury and the Frying Pans, Woodbury Common.
'Increase visibility'
No new parking spaces will be added, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
Councillor Geoff Jung, portfolio holder for coast, countryside and environment, told the planning committee: "I think everyone would agree that the car parks on the common look little better than a bomb site: muddy puddles, ruts and no logic on where to park."
He said the works would improve safety and movement around the car parks, increase their visibility from the road and "reduce the opportunity for theft and anti-social behaviour which is fairly common on the heath".
The council said there had been increased use of Pebblebed Heaths because of new housing developments in East Devon.
There had been concerns a footpath to the car park at Joney's Cross would be removed, but the council said it would be keeping it open.
