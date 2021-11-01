Holcombe deaths ruled not suspicious
The deaths of two people found inside a property have been ruled as non suspicious.
A 32-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were found inside a home in Holcombe, near Dawlish at 10:45 BST on 21 October.
Officers found both people after reports of concern for welfare.
Following post-mortem examinations police have ruled the deaths as not suspicious and are preparing a file for the coroner.
