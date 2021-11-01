BBC News

Holcombe deaths ruled not suspicious

Image caption, Devon and Cornwall Police will not face an investigation by the police watchdog over the deaths after a referral was dismissed

The deaths of two people found inside a property have been ruled as non suspicious.

A 32-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were found inside a home in Holcombe, near Dawlish at 10:45 BST on 21 October.

Officers found both people after reports of concern for welfare.

Following post-mortem examinations police have ruled the deaths as not suspicious and are preparing a file for the coroner.

