Tavistock park order to tackle anti-social behaviour
- Published
A public space protection order (PSPO) will cover a Devon park where anti-social behaviour has been reported.
West Devon Borough Council approved plans for the PSPO to cover The Meadows, also known as Tavistock Park.
On Tuesday, members of the council's hub committee voted unanimously, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
There have been 167 instances of anti-social behaviour in Tavistock in the past 12 months.
'Not tolerated'
The committee heard that anti-social behaviour accounted for 31% of all crimes reported in Tavistock and 38% of those reports originated from The Meadows.
The PSPO was supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez, who said: "I am acutely aware that in recent months the area has experienced issues related to anti-social behaviour and disorder.
"The impact of this behaviour should not be understated and it is important that swift action is taken to ensure the safety and resilience of the local community.
"I believe that the dual restrictions on anti-social behaviour and alcohol that the proposed PSPO would introduce will act as a useful preventative tool to intercept anti-social conduct and street drinking, sending a message to offenders that such behaviour will not be tolerated."
Whilst there will not be a total ban on alcohol in The Meadows, the order will insist that park users agree to rules such as "not acting in a manner that is causing or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress in the designated area".
The council said it had been working closely with local police, the town council and the community to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town and felt that an anti-social behaviour order was an appropriate measure to introduce.
Councils can use PSPOs to stop or limit specified activities within a public area.
