Devon mud rescue: Woman rescued as cows circle her

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Chercombe Bridge: Firefighters freed the woman and the dogs nearby

Firefighters rescued a woman and her two dogs after they became trapped in mud and surrounded by cows.

The woman dialled 999 after getting stuck up to her knees in a field with about 20 cows about 5ft (1.5m) away, said the Devon fire service.

Firefighters freed the woman and the dogs using a salvage sheet and wading poles near Chercombe Bridge, outside Newton Abbot.

Fire control remained on the phone to keep the woman calm.

One fire appliance from Newton Abbot, a specialist rescue team and a support pump from North Tawton attended the rescue at abut 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.

