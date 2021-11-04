Devon mud rescue: Woman rescued as cows circle her
Firefighters rescued a woman and her two dogs after they became trapped in mud and surrounded by cows.
The woman dialled 999 after getting stuck up to her knees in a field with about 20 cows about 5ft (1.5m) away, said the Devon fire service.
Firefighters freed the woman and the dogs using a salvage sheet and wading poles near Chercombe Bridge, outside Newton Abbot.
Fire control remained on the phone to keep the woman calm.
One fire appliance from Newton Abbot, a specialist rescue team and a support pump from North Tawton attended the rescue at abut 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.
