Devon: Northern Lights in rare visit to southern England
- Published
Night sky watchers were treated to a rare sighting of the Northern Lights in Devon.
The green and red colours of the Aurora Borealis lit up the sky at Raddon Hill near Crediton.
Amateur astronomer Luke Farley got the shot that has excited experts on the natural light phenomenon which is usually seen in polar areas.
It was one of a number of sightings around the UK due to a particularly strong solar flare.
Particles from the flare interact with the Earth's magnetic field, creating the amazing effect.
"I have an app which measures the magnetic field and it went mad at about 8.15 last night," said Mr Farley.
"They are not usually visible this far south.
"It's wonderful because I spend a lot of time every year in places like Scotland trying to capture them and here they are on my doorstep."
The red and green hues of the Northern Lights are clearly visible in his shot, but he admitted he consulted astronomer friends before he was sure of what he had on film.
Commenting on Mr Farley's photograph, astronomy author Will Gater, from Taunton in Somerset, said: "You can see the red glow above the green, I think it's really exciting."
And he said there may be more sightings as the solar flare cycle continued.
"It still requires some perseverance and the right conditions to see them, but we could see more of them in future years," he said.
PA news agency photographer Owen Humphreys was treated to a stunning display of orange, pink and yellows in the sky above Derwentwater in the Lake District.
He said: "This was one of the best I have seen in the UK for years.
"The reds and the greens were really vibrant and makes up for all the times we go out in the middle of the night and don't see anything."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.