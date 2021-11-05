Woman allegedly killed husband two days after Christmas
A woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death two days after spending Christmas together in lockdown.
Tanya Hoskin told her sister she was "on her last nerves" with Nigel Johnson before he suffered a fatal knife wound to his chest on 27 December 2020.
Mrs Hoskin, 52, and Mr Johnson, 55, lived together in Exmouth, Devon, and she was his registered carer.
Mrs Hoskin, of Tennyson Way, Exmouth, denied murder when she appeared before Exeter Crown Court.
She said the stabbing was an accident and told police after her arrest that Mr Johnson had come at her.
Mrs Hoskin was on her phone to her sister when the stabbing happened.
Her sister told police she heard a metallic sound, possibly of a knife tapping on a kitchen worktop, during the phone call which started at 21:00 BST.
Mr Johnson was heard telling her to "behave" before he said something inaudible and then Mrs Hoskin could be heard screaming hysterically, the court was told.
She had recorded an argument between them on her phone about 20 minutes before the stabbing in which she could be heard hitting or slapping him and telling him to "man up".
The couple had been married in the early 1990s, split up in 1993, but resumed their relationship in 2014.
Mr Johnson suffered from health problems and was worried about catching Covid-19, so the couple spent Christmas together on their own at home with him shielding.
They had shared most of a bottle of gin on the night of his death and Mrs Hoskin was said to have been drunk and aggressive when she was arrested.
Mr Simon Laws, QC, prosecuting, said the killing was a deliberate act, even though Mrs Hoskin may have regretted it straight away.
He said she made no mention of acting in self defence when she told a 999 operator and a neighbour that she had stabbed him.
Mr Laws said: "She killed him after having too much to drink and having become irritated with him and perhaps even exasperated.
"Nothing that was happening in the kitchen that night could begin to justify the use of that knife to kill a man."
The trial continues.
