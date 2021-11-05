Neo-Nazi extremist from Chudleigh jailed for racist attack
A neo-Nazi extremist has been jailed for attacking two brothers because one of them had a black girlfriend.
Alexander Gray threatened to dislocate one man's jaw and rape his girlfriend after targeting them in a shop in Chudleigh, Devon.
He launched an unprovoked attack on the man and his brother, who had come to escort him home because of the threats.
Gray is already serving a two-year sentence for spreading racial hatred.
He set-up an extremist social media channel and was prosecuted after officers from the South West counter terrorism team identified him as the creator of the channel.
The attacks in Chudleigh took place in February, two months before he launched his channel and at a time when he was working as a barber in the town.
Gray, 29, of Fore Street, Chudleigh, admitted two counts of battery and racially aggravated intentional threatening behaviour.
He has been jailed for six months by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court and will serve the sentence after the two years he received in August.
He was described in that case as "the epitome of a racist thug" by the judge after he watched videos in which Gray tried to spark a race war and gave Nazi salutes in the centre of Torquay.
The judge told him: "You were jailed previously for offences with an element of racism and a few months earlier, in the quiet market town of Chudleigh, you showed the same racism in the threats you made.
"You uttered dreadful and dire threats and it is quite clear there was a racial element based on what you perceived his girlfriend to be."
Miss Caroline Bolt, prosecuting, said one of the victims was in a shop in Chudleigh with his girlfriend on 11 February when Gray approached him.
He hit them both in the face and kicked one in the chest after he fell to the ground.
He told police he was acting in self defence but the incident was caught on CCTV and showed he was the aggressor.
