Plymouth care home failed to follow Covid-19 rules, says CQC
A care home put residents at risk by failing to comply with all Covid safety measures, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has said.
It rated Colebrook Manor in Plymouth inadequate after staff were seen not wearing masks, or wearing them incorrectly, and some PPE was not disposed of properly.
However, inspectors said there was "no evidence that people had been harmed".
Provider, Blue Mar Ltd, said it had since implemented a robust action plan.
'Need more staff'
Social distancing and shielding were being managed properly during the inspection in September, the CQC said.
However, people were said to "not be protected from the spread of infection".
The CQC said: "The provider had failed to ensure government guidelines for working safely in care homes during the Covid-19 pandemic were implemented and adhered to."
Problems were also found with some care, machine and medication records, it said.
Staff told inspectors they sometimes had to use bathroom cleaner to wipe tables and waterproof mattresses instead of anti-bacterial spray.
They also told inspectors that "staffing levels were not sufficient to meet people's needs".
One staff member told inspectors: "It's a lovely home we just need more staff.
"You have 25 clients upstairs and five staff, you haven't got time to finish supporting one person before the other and you have the buzzers going on.
"You're rushing them, it's dangerous and it's not fair at all."
'Hard work of our staff'
However, despite the issues, inspectors said: "We found no evidence that people had been harmed, however, systems were either not in place or robust enough to demonstrate safety was effectively managed."
A spokesperson for Blue Mar Ltd, said a new manager and deputy manager had since been appointed along with a robust action plan and its main priority were the residents, their families and the firm's staff.
They added: "We maintain our good ratings in 'caring' and 'responsive' which is a testament to the hard work of our staff and partners.
"The constant changes to government guidelines relating to Covid-19 in care homes has provided additional challenges since the pandemic began.
"However the team have been receptive to improvements in the home and are working hard to maintain high standards of care for the people living in the home.
"Colebrook Manor has been part of our local community for several decades and we want to ensure it remains a place of care and love for the people of Plymouth. "
