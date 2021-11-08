RNLI in Appledore Shipyard deal to refurbish and repair lifeboats
The RNLI has signed a deal for a north Devon shipyard to complete work on its fleet of 431 lifeboats.
The framework agreement between the charity and Harland and Wolff will also involve its other vessels.
The company, which also owns a shipyard in Belfast, acquired the Appledore site in August 2020.
John Wood, CEO, said: "Our capacity, capability and proximity to the RNLI's main centres of activity has been crucial to the award of this contract."
He added they "will be looking at opportunities to support them, not only from Appledore, but also from all our sites across the UK".
Regular upkeep of the 238 lifeboat stations is also included in the agreement.
The work on the lifeboats will include repair, maintenance and refurbishment of the vessels.
