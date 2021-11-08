Trial halted of woman alleged to have murdered partner
The trial of a woman accused of murdering her partner two days after spending Christmas together in lockdown has been halted.
Tanya Hoskin, of Tennyson Way, Exmouth, Devon, denies the murder of Nigel Johnson, 55, who suffered a fatal knife wound to his chest on 27 December 2020.
The 52-year-old and Mr Johnson lived together and she was his registered carer, Exeter Crown Court heard.
The jury was discharged and a new trial date was set for February 2022.
Judge Mrs Justice Cutts discharged the jury after hearing legal submissions in private.
She told the jury that it was not possible for the trial to continue but that she could not tell them the reasons.
