Tributes paid to Exeter hip co-creator Clive Lee
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a pioneering engineer who co-created an implant that revolutionised hip replacements.
Prof Clive Lee, from the University of Exeter, was one of the two masterminds behind the Exeter hip.
Research shows the device, which has been in use for more than 50 years, is among the world's most successful hip implants.
Prof Lee died on 2 November at the age of 82 following a long illness.
'Pioneering innovator'
He created the hip alongside Prof Robin Ling.
The ground-breaking design overcame a problem of previous hip implants, which often required further surgery after they became loose.
Prof Ling and Prof Lee's revolutionary design did not have a collar between the neck and the stem of the implant.
This allowed the stem to subside slightly into the acrylic, self-tightening as it did so.
The design helped many people remain free of pain and significantly reduced the number of follow-up revision surgeries needed.
Earlier in 2021, 80-year-old Devon pensioner Maureen Brown was revealed to have the longest-lasting Exeter hip - at 50 years.
In 2020, as the implant marked its 50th anniversary, Prof Lee said: "We were aiming for a hip replacement that would last perhaps eight or nine years, and that would benefit patients locally.
"It's a huge testament to the Exeter team and the university and NHS working together that it's had such fantastic success.
"It's a source of great pride."
Prof Janice Kay, Provost of the University of Exeter, said: "We're so sorry to hear of the passing of Clive Lee, a pioneering innovator and a wonderful man, and send sincere condolences to his family and all who knew him.
"We're extremely proud of his legacy in improving pain-free mobility to millions of people across the world."
Prof Lee was born in 1939 and schooled in Solihull, going on to study mechanical engineering at the University of Nottingham and completing a PhD in 1965.
He joined the University of Exeter in 1966 and remained at the institution until retirement.
He is survived by his wife Pamela, son Philip and daughter Caroline.
