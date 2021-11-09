Sir Geoffrey Cox: Constituents split over MP's second job
News of Sir Geoffrey Cox's second job has been met with a mixed reaction from the Tory MP's Devon constituents.
Calls have been made for an investigation after Sir Geoffrey earned almost £900,000 through other work.
While politicians are allowed second jobs, they have been under the spotlight since ex-Tory MP Owen Patterson broke lobbying rules.
One constituent said Sir Geoffrey's conduct was "outrageous" while others said they found the MP "very good".
Sir Geoffrey has not commented on the reports, but broadcasters at his constituency home have been told he is abroad.
"It's absolutely ridiculous. If you're going to run to be an MP, your primary focus should be on the community you serve," said Sarah Smith, 23, from Tavistock.
Dan Garnett, also a constituent, said: "I think it's absolutely outrageous. We need Geoffrey back here in Devon. We need him here now - we need a full-time MP."
Sir Geoffrey has been the MP for Torridge and West Devon since 2005.
The former attorney general has earned more than £700,000 doing legal work in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) on top of his MPs' salary; work that some of his constituents did not object to.
"It doesn't bother me if he has a second job as long as he does his job well," said Elizabeth Wells, 64.
Maria James, 71, said: "They all have second jobs so why did they pick on him?"
Totnes resident Muneer Bhat said MPs should give their whole time to the people who voted for them.
"It's their duty; they should dedicate their life to that, otherwise they shouldn't be a politician," he added.
Mark Coles said he had been personally helped by the MP.
He added: "I don't see there's a problem with it just so long as they're doing what they should be doing."
