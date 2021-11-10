Covid-19: Torbay thanked for welcoming cruise liners
Cruise line operators are thanking people living in a coastal resort for welcoming their vessels and crews during the pandemic.
For months, Holland America Line and other operators docked ships off Torbay, in Devon.
The company is hosting a tea party at a hotel in Brixham on Wednesday and donating £3,500 to RNLI Torbay in a gesture of thanks.
The firm said the pandemic was "a challenging time for our crew".
During months positioned off the coast, locals made Facebook groups to interact with them and delivered presents to the crews.
In return, the ships hooted their horns and lit up their decks on important occasions.
Lynn Narraway, Holland America Line's managing director for the UK and Ireland, said: "The messages, Christmas cards, overall support and interest made a huge difference."
