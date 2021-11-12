Plymouth man thanks dentist for 'saving my life'
A man has thanked a dentist for "saving my life" after a routine check revealed cancer in his mouth.
John Sanders, 55, from Plymouth was being checked by dentist Jasleen Batra when she found a lump in his mouth.
He was referred to Derriford Hospital where the lump was diagnosed as cancer, originating from the tonsils.
He has been treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and was told on Thursday his chances of survival were "very very good".
Civil servant Mr Sanders went for a check-up at the Peninsula Dental School in January.
Ms Batra found his lymph gland was swollen and very hard.
"I could feel it was quite significant and she referred me for further investigation.
"I was incredibly lucky, if it hadn't been for her the outcome would have been very different."
Speaking to Ms Batra on BBC Radio Devon, he told her: "Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart
"It's not often you get to say thank you for saving my life."
Ms Batra said she was "just doing my job" and she was "so glad" he was okay.
She said: "It's just really important that people are seen quickly.
"It's not like an everyday occurrence so I had to double check myself."
She said oral cancer screenings were "essential and are now routine every time you see a dentist".
However, checking at home was "so simple".
"Having a good look around your mouth, including your lips, cheek, tongue, under your tongue, the back of your throat and the top of your mouth with a mirror takes less than a minute a day," she said.
"But it means you would catch any changes early before they become more serious."
