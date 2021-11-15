Dog dies in Plymouth house fire
- Published
A dog has died in a house fire in Plymouth.
The animal lost its life after flames broke out on the first-floor of a house in Channel Park Avenue, in the Efford area, in the early hours of Monday.
Six fire appliances were dispatched, including an aerial ladder platform, and the fire was brought under control at about 03:00 GMT, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
The floor of the terraced home was "80 per cent destroyed by fire", it added.
