Student died after falling 30m in Devon rock climbing accident
- Published
A 20-year-old student died in a rock climbing accident after falling 66-100ft (20-30m) and hitting two ledges, an inquest has heard.
Josephine Docherty, from Sheffield, was leading a climb with her boyfriend and friends while on holiday in Chudleigh, Devon, on 7 August 2020.
It is thought that a cam device, used to secure her in the event of a fall, dislodged.
The coroner concluded her death was accidental.
A police rock climbing instructor said that it appeared the cam device may have been put into poor rock, or badly positioned, and dislodged from the rockface instead of taking her weight to leave her hanging in the air.
Police said she had been "fiddling" with the cam and she missed an opportunity to sling the rope around a tree growing out of the rock.
'Horrendous incident'
Ms Docherty's boyfriend Felix James told the inquest the couple were experienced climbers and he believed that, even if she had been wearing a helmet, it would not have saved her.
Mr James told the inquest in Exeter: "The fall was sudden and unexpected. I do not know what caused her to fall.
"The cam fell off the rock and Josephine fell onto the ledge.
"She was not wearing a climbing helmet but that would not have prevented the injury she sustained."
Ms Docherty's cause of death was given as traumatic brain injuries.
Elizabeth Hughes-Docherty, her mother, said Ms Docherty was "so kind and loving, who inspired many with her positive attitude to life".
She died four days after the fall after being airlifted to hospital, and the coroner was told her organs were donated after her family was told she would have no meaningful recovery.
Coroner Alison Longhorn said Josephine was leading the climb when she suddenly fell and it was a "truly horrendous incident" for her boyfriend who did everything to help her at the time.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.