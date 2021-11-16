Covid: Guernsey votes against mandatory face coverings
- Published
Politicians in Guernsey have voted against making face coverings mandatory amid a rise in coronavirus cases.
The Civil Contingencies Authority instead said it would strongly recommend wearing a face mask in certain circumstances.
The CCA said it made the decision in line with a range of evidence and advice from different sources.
There were 445 known active cases of coronavirus in the Bailiwick on Tuesday afternoon.
An increase in the use of face masks in the community in the last few days was "crucial" to the decision, they said.
People are being strongly advised to wear masks in crowded places, in situations and places where distancing is not possible and where there is poor ventilation.
A statement on behalf of the CCA said: "A crucial factor in the decision was the increase in use of face coverings seen across the community in the past few days, with several of the large retailers reporting around 80% of islanders are using them."
"The CCA was very encouraged to see far more people wearing face coverings, and members expressed their appreciation to the whole community for taking responsibility not just for their own health but for the health of others," it said.
People are also being urged to continue taking regular lateral flow tests and staying at home and getting a PCR test when feeling unwell.
The use of face coverings will continue to be monitored along with the pressure on services and hospitals.
A live COVID-19 briefing will be broadcast at 13:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.