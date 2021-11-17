Dartmoor rail line reopening after 49 years
A special rail service will run on the Dartmoor line in Devon on Wednesday, ahead of regular services restarting for the first time in 49 years.
It will be set off by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to take passengers from Okehampton to Exeter.
It is part of a government scheme to restore abandoned rail lines, with regular services resuming on Saturday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said transport was "essential to levelling up and spreading opportunity".
He added: "As we reopen the Dartmoor line, we are rightly reconnecting communities, giving passengers the chance to choose rail over the road and travel from Exeter to Okehampton on greener, cleaner modes of transport."
The service will carry local school children, campaigners, railway staff and supporters of the project.
From Saturday, there will be trains every two hours, with the plan to increase this to hourly in 2022.
Since 1997, the line has only been open during some Sundays in the summer after regular services were withdrawn in 1972.
The work has been completed in nine months, with track operator Network Rail saying it laid 11 miles (18km) of new track, installed 24,000 concrete sleepers and 29,000 tonnes of ballast in 20 days.
Repairs have also been made to 21 structures along the route, including four bridges.
Other infrastructure work has included level crossing improvements and the installation of railway communications equipment.
Vegetation clearance, earth and drainage works and fencing had also been completed, and further infrastructure work would continue to take place to increase the line speed to enable an hourly service in 2022, managers said.
More work was to be carried out over the winter, including on the station buildings, to enable the restoration of the café and other facilities, they added.
The Restoring Your Railway fund was launched in January 2020 to reinstate axed local services and restore closed stations, many of which were cut following Dr Beeching's report on "The Reshaping of British Railways" in 1963.
