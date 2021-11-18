Farmers feel 'isolated and under valued'
A farmer in mid-Devon has described how "isolating" and "damaging" it can be working alone for much of the time.
Stephen Dennis, 59, runs his own beef and sheep farm and said "it is easy to feel under-valued".
A new study by the University of Exeter and Farming Community Network found long hours and working alone are causing loneliness in the farming community.
The government said it was "committed" to improving health and wellbeing.
Mr Dennis said: "It is very isolating, it is very easy to feel under-valued, and of no of value within your community, and within society generally - and within your own family sometimes.
"If they are out doing things, and earning an easier living, and you are at home struggling to try and keep things going as they were it's very difficult."
He said the lambing season is especially challenging: "Doing these long hours constantly and for six or eight weeks at a time, without... a break can be very damaging".
One farmer told the study he spends up to 18 hours a day on his tractor.
A woman in the farming industry, aged 18-29, told the study: "Being on a farm in the middle of nowhere... you are out on a limb in agriculture… the internet is rubbish, you can't quickly send a message to someone, you can't call someone because you won't have signal, and there are so many hurdles in order for you to get anywhere, both physically and mentally.
"It just really takes its toll and just slowly grinds you down."
The study involved interviews with 22 farmers or members of farming families and six farm support practitioners in England between March and July 2021.
Dr Rebecca Wheeler, researcher from the university, said: "Farmers are currently facing a multitude of challenges and many told us about how they are struggling to find the time to socialise or take a break from the stresses of the occupation.
"Farming can be a lonely life for both farmers and their families and negative views of farming among the public can exacerbate feelings of isolation further."
Dr Jude McCann, chief executive officer of Farming Community Network, said: "Farmers told us they are expected to be strong and resilient and that admitting they are struggling and need help would be an admission of failure, of somehow not being a 'good farmer'.
"This prevented people seeking help for loneliness and related mental health issues.
"We need to encourage a positive farm-life balance, whilst also doing."
Recommendations in the report included greater investment in rural broadband to improve connectivity, work to improve farmer-community relations and continued support for charities that help farmers.
A government spokesperson said: "We're committed to doing all we can to support our farming communities and improve health and wellbeing across the sector."
They said as part of the NHS Long Term Plan "we are transforming mental health services in England with an extra £2.3bn a year by 2023/24".
