Exeter homes plan gets go-ahead despite reservations
- Published
Almost 200 more homes, with 35% classed as affordable, will be built in Exeter.
Exeter City Council's planning committee backed final plans for Hill Barton after officials said the plans would not "be of any significant harm".
Councillor Diana Moore rejected the application, saying it was "very poor", with questions about air quality and community facilities.
But applicant Vistry/HB Land said there would be a "very substantial" amount of money for community facilities.
Committee chairwoman Councillor Emma Morse said "while I don't think this is perfect", it was part of the city's housing land supply and outline permission had already been given.
There will be 198 properties, a mix of one and two-bed apartments, along with terraced, semi-detached and detached properties of between two and five bedrooms, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Councillor Duncan Wood said recent housing developments had a "cumulative impact" on the area, with GP services being overstretched and a lack of other amenities being provided.
He also lamented the lack of a local shop within the new housing estates at Hill Barton.
In their recommendation, planning officers said the proposal "is not considered to be of any significant harm to neighbouring residential amenity".
The applicant told the committee it was "important to remember" that the scheme would "deliver very substantial community infrastructure levy receipts", which "can be used to fund the community facilities that you mentioned", and it would up to the city council where it was spent.
