Plymouth roads closed next to schools in safety drive
Roads near six schools are being closed to traffic during pupil pick-up and drop-off times.
The one-day trials, which started at Mary Dean's Primary in Plymouth, will take place on consecutive days at six city schools.
The scheme, to increase safety and encourage cycling and walking, had a "very positive response" said headteacher Tracey Jones.
Cycling charity Sustrans is running the trial with the city council.
Ms Jones said: "We have three access points so I was concerned that everyone would go round to the two others but that was not the case.
"We had a very positive response and it was very nice to have the road clear of cars."
Ryan Evans of Sustrans said he was "really excited" to get the Safer School Streets trials rolling at Mary Dean Avenue, outside the main entrance to Mary Dean's Primary.
"We had really excellent feedback and we were really pleased to see the road was free of school-run traffic," he said.
Gavin Summerfield, headteacher at Whitleigh Primary, said the school was "delighted" to be taking part.
"I think it's a brilliant idea and it's an amazing opportunity for our pupils to come to school in a safe way and also be collected by their parents in a safe way at the end of the day," he said.
The remaining schools taking place in the trials are:
- Thursday 18 November: Ernesettle Community School (Kenley Gardens)
- Friday 19 November: Whitleigh Community Primary (Lancaster Gardens)
- Monday 22 November: Stuart Road Primary (Palmerston Street)
- Tuesday 23 November: Elburton Primary (Haye Road South)
- Wednesday 24 November: St Paul's RC Primary (Barne Lane)
The closures will be in place for about an hour in the morning and afternoon.
The times will vary from school to school but will be roughly from 08:00 to 09:00 and 14:00 to 15:30 GMT.
