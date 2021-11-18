Extinction Rebellion: Summer protests cost Met £18m to police
Climate protests in London cost the Met Police over £18m to police.
Staff overtime to deal with15 protests cost the force over £4.5m between 23 August and 6 September, according to official figures published this month.
Across the protests, 508 people were arrested for offences including assaulting police and criminal damage.
City Hall Conservative leader Susan Hall said the "ridiculous and disruptive" protest did "nothing to help the environment".
"All these disgraceful protesters do is drag officers and police resources away from London's fight against knife crime," she said.
During a summer of protest campaigners blocked Oxford Circus and a giant table was erected in Covent Garden.
Following the protests, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said Met Police officers had "worked tirelessly" over the summer.
To cope with demand, 5,812 officers were forced to cancel leave and help keep watch on the protests, which cost £18.1m to police.
Another £1.6m was spent on additional costs which included hotels, catering, infrastructure, expenses and additional bank holiday pay, according to Met data.
Police were accused of heavy-handed tactics after officers were seen using batons and dragging protesters from the top of a bus near London Bridge.