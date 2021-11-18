Plymouth: Rape of young woman investigated
Police are investigating the rape of a woman in her 20s in Plymouth.
The woman, who is from Plymouth, was attacked in Batter Street in the Barbican area in the early hours of Sunday, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
The attacker has been described as a white man about 6ft (2m) tall, aged 35 to 45 and of medium build with a shaved head or very short blond hair.
Police are asking people to check CCTV and dashcam footage in surrounding areas from between 00:40-2:30 GMT.
Det Insp Debbie Wyatt said it was "vital that anyone with any information comes forward to speak to us".
Specialist officers were supporting the victim, she added.
