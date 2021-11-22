South West Water 'left historic street like building site'
South West Water has apologised to people in Teignmouth, Devon, after leaving a street like a building site for more than a year.
Residents on the town's historic French Street complained they had been exposed to a greater risk of flooding and rats.
One local councillor said the council may consider legal action.
The water provider was initially dealing with what it called a "complex repair" for a sewage issue and apologised for the delay.
Lou Bagnald, curator at the Teign Heritage Centre, said the paving stones were brought up by a second flood in August 2020.
"Nothing has been done since," she said.
"Many people have tried to clear the vegetation, we ourselves have sandbags there and we can't take them away because of the mess."
Ms Bangald said the centre was at continual risk of flooding, something that also concerns French Street resident Lucy Thomas.
"It's horrible we have a four-month-old baby and it's not very nice living in these conditions.
"It just looks awful, it's embarrassing.
"We now have a rat problem, we can see the tomatoes growing up from the ground so there's obviously a sewage issue."
Councillor David Cox, of Teignmouth Town Council, said: "The residents feel South West Water has let them down terribly and I agree with them.
"If we [the council] don't get a satisfactory response from South West Water within one month we are looking to take legal action on behalf of the residents."
A spokeswoman for SWW said the firm wanted to apologise to customers in the area and workers had been to the site on Monday morning as the issue was a priority for them.
She added: "While the repair is complex and has required extensive investigation works, we are committed to delivering a permanent fix for the community and keeping them updated as work continues."
French Street was named for a French invasion in 1690.
