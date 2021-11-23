Body found in search for missing 18-year-old woman
A body has been found during the search for a missing 18-year-old woman in Plymouth, police have said.
Bobbi-Anne McLeod was reported missing on Saturday after she failed to meet friends in the city.
Police said formal identification had yet to be carried out but the family of Ms McLeod had been informed.
Devon and Cornwall Police said two men, aged 24 and 26 and both from Plymouth, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The body of a woman was found near Bovisand, South Hams, which is about six miles south of the city centre.
A search was carried out in the area based on information received by police.
Officers had been conducting searches and inquiries across Plymouth, supported by a police helicopter.
A Facebook page set up to help find Ms McLeod attracted more than 10,000 members.
The leader of Plymouth City Council tweeted: "I am sure that the shock of this tragedy will not just be felt in Leigham but across the whole of our city."
Councillor Nick Kelly added: "I know everyone will stand with me when I say that all our thoughts are with her family and friends at this devastating time."
The Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard tweeted: "It is devastating news for our city that a body has been discovered in the search for missing Bobbi-Anne. My thoughts and love are with the family.
"We await news from the police but this is another dark day for our city. Let's pull together in the same way we did after Keyham."
Police said investigations continue and anyone with information is asked to contact them.
