Plymouth GP group told to improve following reinspection
- Published
A Plymouth GP group, which was already in special measures, has been told it must sort out how it operates following a reinspection.
The Mayflower Medical Group, which has five surgeries in Plymouth, said it was "disappointed" with the Care Quality Commission findings.
The CQC told the BBC inspectors did not find evidence of harm to patients but there were "potential risks".
The group said it was working with the commission to address its concerns.
The Mannamead Surgery, Stirling Road, Ernesettle Medical Centre, Mount Gould Medical Centre, and the Trelawny Surgery in Ham cover 40,000 people.
Neil Cox, the CQC's head of inspection for primary medical services and integrated care, said: "We did identify there are potential risks and that's what the provider is now working on to resolve as quickly as they can."
"We know they've been recalling patients to ensure they've had the appropriate monitoring of their medicines and long term conditions which was an area they need to improve on."
The Mayflower Medical Group said it was working to provide the CQC with reassurance the issues were being dealt with.
It added: "Plainly, we were disappointed with the CQC's findings and can only apologise for the shortcomings they identified."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.