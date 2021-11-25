Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Murder inquiry ongoing after woman disappears
A murder investigation is continuing after the discovery of a body in the search for a missing woman.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder after Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, went missing in Plymouth on Saturday.
A candlelit vigil is planned for 18:00 GMT at Bampton Road where Ms McLeod was seen waiting for a bus on her way to see friends in Plymouth.
The body of an unnamed woman was found south of the city at Bovisand where police searches are ongoing.
Ms McLeod's family have been informed of the discovery on Tuesday and are being supported by police.
The suspects aged 26 and 24 are still in custody, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said "extensive searches of a number of scenes" would "continue over the coming days".
"We apologise to our communities but we will see a lot of police on our streets", she said.
Ms McLeod left her home in Leigham at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday to catch a bus to Plymouth city centre to meet friends but never arrived.
Tributes to her have been posted on social media include the message from her brother saying: "Until we meet again sis, I love you.
"You didn't deserve this, such a beautiful and talented girl."
Smeaton's Tower on Plymouth Hoe was lit up in purple on Wednesday night for Ms McLeod to represent shining a light on abuse and violence towards women.
A GoFundMe page set up by Amanda Isaacs, a neighbour of Ms McLeod, to pay for her funeral, has so far raised more than £12,000.
Locals have been laying floral tributes close to the site of where Ms McLeod was last seen.
Hayley Wells, a family friend who lives in Leigham and whose children grew up with Ms McLeod, said: "My family are there for Bobbi-Anne's family and I have some lovely memories of Bobbi-Anne.
"This should have never happened to Bobbi and I hope she gets the justice she deserves."
